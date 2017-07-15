Golf Central Blog

Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster

By

Randall Mell
July 15, 2017, 9:23 pm

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Players and fans alike watched some drama play out in the sky far above Trump National Golf Club during Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

At 3:40 p.m., a fighter jet and Coast Guard helicopter soared toward a plane that appeared to be violating the “Temporary Flight Restriction” of the air space over Trump National.

U.S. Women’s Open: Articles, photos and videos

For players and many fans alike, it appeared as if the plane was being warned out of the air space.

“They chased them right out,” LPGA pro Cristie Kerr said. “Kind of cool to see.”

Later, however, the White House Pool Report explained the fighter jet and helicopter were merely confirming the plane’s tail number, which was from a plane approved for Fox-TV use.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Women's Open, Trump National Bedminster

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Storytime: U.S. Women's Open finale full of plot lines
South Koreans eyeing yet another U.S. Women's Open
Choi could be second amateur to win Women's Open
Lewis implodes, finishes back-nine 44 with a 10
Feng leads A. Lee, H..J. Choi at U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Trump's Women's Open visit a security challenge
Trump makes presidential history at Women's Open
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Harrington: 'I know a little bit more' than others about links golf
Wie almost WDs U.S. Open, doesn't, finishes strong
Koepka goes from All-Star Game to ESPYs
Trump will attend U.S. Women's Open on Friday
Former Augusta National Chairman 'Hootie' Johnson dies at 86
Rough start derails McIlroy at Scottish Open
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.