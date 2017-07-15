Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Players and fans alike watched some drama play out in the sky far above Trump National Golf Club during Saturday’s third round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

At 3:40 p.m., a fighter jet and Coast Guard helicopter soared toward a plane that appeared to be violating the “Temporary Flight Restriction” of the air space over Trump National.

For players and many fans alike, it appeared as if the plane was being warned out of the air space.

“They chased them right out,” LPGA pro Cristie Kerr said. “Kind of cool to see.”

Later, however, the White House Pool Report explained the fighter jet and helicopter were merely confirming the plane’s tail number, which was from a plane approved for Fox-TV use.