Golf Central Blog

Dufner disagrees with Duke player's suspension

By

Will Gray
December 22, 2016, 4:11 pm

RSS

Duke basketball star Grayson Allen has come under some criticism for his latest tripping incident, but he has a staunch advocate in his corner in Jason Dufner.

Allen tripped a player during Duke's win Wednesday over Elon, and he was subsequently suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. That decision didn't sit well with the former PGA champ, who took to Twitter to vent some of his frustrations and question the severity of Allen's punishment:

Dufner also recounted a story in which he "intentionally" tripped a friend in order to win a foot race:

The length of Allen's suspension remains unknown, but the key takeaway here is never to challenge Dufner to a 100-meter dash.

Article Tags: 

Jason Dufner

Gray, an associate editor, contributes to the Golf Central blog and digital video shows.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Report: Woods has Friday tee time with Trump
Best of 2016: Social media moments
Woods posts photo as 'Mac Daddy Santa'
My 2016 moment: When Taylor upset Mickelson
Mickelson commits to Farmers Insurance Open

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Report: Woods has Friday tee time with Trump
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.