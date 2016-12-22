Dufner disagrees with Duke player's suspension

Duke basketball star Grayson Allen has come under some criticism for his latest tripping incident, but he has a staunch advocate in his corner in Jason Dufner.

Allen tripped a player during Duke's win Wednesday over Elon, and he was subsequently suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. That decision didn't sit well with the former PGA champ, who took to Twitter to vent some of his frustrations and question the severity of Allen's punishment:

Tripping in hockey= 2mins in the box... tripping in basketball= suspension and you need counseling.. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

He committed a foul, fine with the technical foul, even ejection from the game.. beyond that is a bit much in my opinion. #theend — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

"Competitive disorder".... sign me up.. I hate losing and I lose like 99% of the time at what I do..I probably need serious counseling. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

Dufner also recounted a story in which he "intentionally" tripped a friend in order to win a foot race:

I once tripped a friend in a foot race intentionally, so I could win the race. I apologized, we moved on with life. No counseling needed — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

No the race wasn't official or organized, yes I won the race, yes we are still friends, yes I would trip him again if I thought I would lose — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) December 22, 2016

The length of Allen's suspension remains unknown, but the key takeaway here is never to challenge Dufner to a 100-meter dash.