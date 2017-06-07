Golf Central Blog

Duke's Maguire wins Annika Award for 2nd time

By

Ryan Lavner
June 7, 2017, 6:30 pm

Leona Maguire on Wednesday became the first two-time winner of the Annika Award presented by 3M as the top player in women's college golf.

Maguire, 21, won three titles this season and finished in the top 6 in every tournament she entered. That included the NCAA Championship, where she tied for second.

By winning the award (which she also captured in 2015, as a freshman), Maguire will be exempt into the Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fifth major, on Sept. 14-17.

In a surprise move last fall, Maguire withdrew from the final stage of LPGA Q-School, deciding instead to finish out her career with the Blue Devils. The top-ranked women’s amateur in the world now has seven college titles.  

The Annika is voted on by college players, coaches and media. Other contenders for the award were Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Stanford’s Andrea Lee.

