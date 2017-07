It took a little while but players finally started scoring on Thursday at Royal Birkdale. Once the rain subsided and the sun came out, some red numbers were posted.

Brooks Koepka and Charley Hoffman were among those who had eagles in Round 1 of The Open.

Hoffman's came on the par-4 first hole, which brutalized players in the morning.

Koepka's came from a greenside bunker on the par-5 17th.