Early reviews are glowing for Wells Fargo course

By

Rex Hoggard
April 24, 2017, 1:53 pm

For the first time in its 14-year history, the Wells Fargo Championship won’t be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., but early reviews of this year’s replacement venue have been encouraging.

Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., will host next week’s event, a shift necessitated by Quail Hollow's hosting the PGA Championship this August.

Carl Pettersson is a member at Eagle Point and recently said players would be impressed with the conditioning of the Tom Fazio-designed layout.

In a recent scouting trip to Eagle Point, Hudson Swafford said the condition of the course could only be compared to Augusta National.

“It’s a great golf course and fun to play,” said Harris English, who joined Swafford, Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire for a two-day practice session last week. “There’s not a blade of grass out of place. It made me want to stay longer than two days.”

The Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled to return to Quail Hollow in 2018, but could return to Eagle Point in 2021 when Quail hosts the Presidents Cup.

Eagle Point Golf Club, Quail Hollow Club, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Carl Pettersson, Harris English, Hudson Swafford

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

