Eason rips critics on Twitter after bogey-free 68

Will Gray
January 25, 2017, 7:55 am

The start of the 2017 season hasn't exactly been one to remember for Greg Eason, but the Englishman let off some steam after finally getting on the right side of par.

A former standout at UCF, Eason garnered headlines at the Web.com Tour season opener when he carded rounds of 91-95 amid blustery conditions in the Bahamas and nearly ran out of golf balls in the process.

Things didn't get any better for Eason during the opening round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, as the Web.com Tour returned to the islands. Eason was already having a rough day before closing with a decuple-bogey 15 on the par-5 18th hole, leaving him with an opening-round 90 and the new Web.com record for highest single-hole score.

But things turned around in a big way during the second round at Abaco, as Eason carded a bogey-free 68. The score was bettered by only 13 players during the second round in the Bahamas, and the 22-stroke differential marked the largest turnaround ever in a Tour-sanctioned event.

For Eason, it was an opportunity to chime in on Twitter with some positive news after struggling through his first three competitive rounds of the new year:

The Web.com Tour next heads to South America for the Feb. 9-12 Club Colombia Championship.

Greg Eason, Web.com Tour

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

