Lee Elder made history on this day in 1974, winning the Monsanto Open to become the first black player to qualify for the Masters, which he played in 1975.

The victory was one of his 12 professional wins, including four on the PGA Tour and eight on the Champions Tour. He was also the first black player to qualify and appear in the Ryder Cup, participating for the winning 1979 U.S. team.

