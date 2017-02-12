Euro Tour unveils six-hole, team match play event

The European Tour has unveiled the format for the inaugural GolfSixes, an upcoming event that will feature six-hole matches between two-man teams.

The inaugural tournament, held May 6-7 at the Centurion Club in St. Albans outside London, will include teams representing 16 different countries. Each country will be led by its highest available player, who is then at liberty to choose a partner. The first day will include group play among four pods of four teams, with a winner crowned via knockout play featuring the top eight teams on the second day.

Like next week's World Super 6 Perth in Australia, GolfSixes will incorporate six-hole matches. Additionally, the event will feature music and pyrotechnics "at various points around the course" with participating players mic'd up and participating in Q&A sessions at fan zones between matches.

"We have said for some time that golf needs to modernize and introducing innovative new formats is a major part of achieving that aim," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. "We want to broaden the appeal of our sport to the millenial demographic and I think this format will do that ... We are in the entertainment content business with golf as our platform, and GolfSixes is the perfect illustration of that."

Teams will receive three points for each match win during group play, while teams will each receive one point in the event of a tie.

Matches will include modified alternate shot format, whereby all four players tee off and each team chooses the best tee shot and alternates from there. Knockout matches tied after six holes will head to sudden death on a "shortened playoff hole" constructed on No. 18.