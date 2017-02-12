Golf Central Blog

Euro Tour unveils six-hole, team match play event

By

Will Gray
February 12, 2017, 10:58 am

RSS

The European Tour has unveiled the format for the inaugural GolfSixes, an upcoming event that will feature six-hole matches between two-man teams.

The inaugural tournament, held May 6-7 at the Centurion Club in St. Albans outside London, will include teams representing 16 different countries. Each country will be led by its highest available player, who is then at liberty to choose a partner. The first day will include group play among four pods of four teams, with a winner crowned via knockout play featuring the top eight teams on the second day.

Like next week's World Super 6 Perth in Australia, GolfSixes will incorporate six-hole matches. Additionally, the event will feature music and pyrotechnics "at various points around the course" with participating players mic'd up and participating in Q&A sessions at fan zones between matches.

"We have said for some time that golf needs to modernize and introducing innovative new formats is a major part of achieving that aim," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. "We want to broaden the appeal of our sport to the millenial demographic and I think this format will do that ... We are in the entertainment content business with golf as our platform, and GolfSixes is the perfect illustration of that."

Teams will receive three points for each match win during group play, while teams will each receive one point in the event of a tie.

Matches will include modified alternate shot format, whereby all four players tee off and each team chooses the best tee shot and alternates from there. Knockout matches tied after six holes will head to sudden death on a "shortened playoff hole" constructed on No. 18.

Article Tags: 

European Tour

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Spieth hikes Pebble Beach lead to 6 with 65
Willett fades as Zanotti rallies for Malaysia win
Timberlake in sync with Rose, game at AT&T
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview

Trending

Tiger out of Genesis Open and Honda Classic
Langer: Trump 'apologized' for story mix-up
No ocean carry, no fairway on 18th at Pebble
How will Tiger know when it's over?
Spieth confronts autograph-seeking 'scums' at Pebble
High winds turn Pebble Beach's 7th into tiny terror
Tiger faces familiar foe: Uncertainty
Social Snapshots: February 2017
Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed
Florida man fights off 10-foot gator with putter
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.