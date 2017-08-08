European Tour moving BMW PGA to September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Future scheduling changes to The Players and PGA Championship have led the European Tour to make a tweak of its own.

European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said Tuesday that the circuit’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, will move from May to September beginning in 2019.

The future date for the tournament has not yet been announced.

Pelley announced the schedule change after the PGA and PGA Tour confirmed that The Players will return to March and the PGA Championship will slide from its traditional August date to the third week of May.

PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua said that he’s had “several” conversations with Pelley about his organization’s plans, and even spoke to the European Tour boss on Monday night. Bevacqua described Pelley as “very positive” about the move.

“I think across the board, people understand it makes sense, not just for the PGA Championship, but for the overall golf calendar, both here in the U.S. and potentially around the globe,” Bevacqua said.

In a release, Pelley said the new September date for the BMW PGA was “more favorable.” Previously, the BMW PGA was the first of eight Rolex Series events that helped comprise the season-long Race to Dubai.