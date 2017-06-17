Golf Central Blog

Inexperienced Harman not backing down Sunday

By

Rex Hoggard
June 17, 2017, 9:05 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – When he outlasted the likes of Dustin Johnson to win last month’s Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Harman conceded that he plays golf with a chip on his shoulder.

At 5-foot-7, the left-hander doesn’t exactly fit the mold of the modern power player and more times than not he’s an afterthought, particularly on big golf courses like this week’s stop Erin Hills. It’s a reality that at least partially explains that chip.

“I'm not going to delve into the things that I derive my motivations from, but I'm certainly motivated,” said Harman on Saturday at the U.S. Open where he emerged from a crowded leaderboard to take a one-stroke lead.

After falling off the pace early on Day 3 with a bogey at the third hole, Harman clawed his way back on the closing loop with birdies at Nos. 11, 14 and 15 and salvaged his spot atop the leaderboard with a clutch par save at the 17th hole.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

Although he declined to get into specifics, he did offer an anecdote that gave a glimpse into what drives him.

“I think since my dad dropped me off at football practice and told me to not be disappointed if I didn't get to play,” he laughed before adding, “I played a lot.”

Last month’s victory at the Wells Fargo Championship was his second on the PGA Tour, but his major record hasn’t exactly been stellar, with seven Grand Slam starts and just two made cuts, which will make Sunday’s final round at Erin Hills a new experience for Harman.

“Obviously I have no idea what tomorrow holds, but I'm more motivated by the way that I'm striking the ball. It's the best I've struck the ball in a long time,” he said. “I'm excited about all those things.”

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, 117th U.S. Open, Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Thomas gets record, but Harman leads U.S. Open
Thomas sets U.S. Open record with 9-under 63
Erin Hills continues to produce a wide-open Open
Watch: Thomas finishes birdie-eagle for 63

Trending

DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Rahm admits he needs to work on anger management
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Watch: Thomas sinks crazy sideways birdie putt
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Rory destroys Elkington on Twitter for MC trash talk
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending
Miller: Not all 63's are created equal
Elkington - again - proves to be golf's biggest Twit
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.