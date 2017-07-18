Golf Central Blog

Evian purse increase ($3.65 mil) makes it LPGA's 2nd largest

By

Randall Mell
July 18, 2017, 2:08 pm

RSS

The Evian Championship announced Tuesday that it is increasing its total prize money to $3.65 million, making it the second largest purse in women’s golf.

Only the U.S. Women’s Open ($5 million) features a larger purse in women’s golf.

Evian’s purse is being increased from $3.25 million last year.

The winner’s check will be $547,500. The year’s final major is scheduled Sept. 14-17 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Baines France.

“This development once again resonates with our desire to position The Evian Championship as a platform to aid the promotion and growth of women's golf,” Evian Championship chairman Franck Riboud said in a statement.

The increase elevates the LPGA’s total prize money to a record $67.65 million, up from the record $63 million played for last year.

“While the overall Evian experience consistently sets the standard for unique and special on tour, it's great to see Evian continue to be a leader in growing the economic opportunity for the best female golfers in the world,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.

Article Tags: 

2017 Evian Championship

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Bask in the glow of the Big Whatever era
Winning Open further fueled Stenson's desire
Spieth: 'Don't get your hopes up' for Tiger-like dominance
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Stenson makes scary promise if he retains claret jug

Trending

Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Hollywood's biggest stars on the golf course
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Naked Norman using nature as therapy
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.