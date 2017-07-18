Evian purse increase ($3.65 mil) makes it LPGA's 2nd largest

The Evian Championship announced Tuesday that it is increasing its total prize money to $3.65 million, making it the second largest purse in women’s golf.

Only the U.S. Women’s Open ($5 million) features a larger purse in women’s golf.

Evian’s purse is being increased from $3.25 million last year.

The winner’s check will be $547,500. The year’s final major is scheduled Sept. 14-17 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Baines France.

“This development once again resonates with our desire to position The Evian Championship as a platform to aid the promotion and growth of women's golf,” Evian Championship chairman Franck Riboud said in a statement.

The increase elevates the LPGA’s total prize money to a record $67.65 million, up from the record $63 million played for last year.

“While the overall Evian experience consistently sets the standard for unique and special on tour, it's great to see Evian continue to be a leader in growing the economic opportunity for the best female golfers in the world,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement.