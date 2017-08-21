FedExCup points list entering first playoff event

The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. The event, previously known as The Barclays, is the first of four playoff tournaments, in which field size will decrease from 125, to 100, to 70, to 30. For some basic playoff knowledge and history, click here to check out our FedExCup 101.

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME POINTS PTS BEHIND LEAD 1 1 Hideki Matsuyama 2,869 2 2 Justin Thomas 2,689 180 3 3 Jordan Spieth 2,671 198 4 4 Dustin Johnson 2,466 403 5 5 Rickie Fowler 1,832 1,037 6 6 Jon Rahm 1,754 1,115 7 7 Brooks Koepka 1,736 1,133 8 8 Daniel Berger 1,623 1,246 9 9 Kevin Kisner 1,612 1,257 10 10 Brian Harman 1,557 1,312 11 11 Charley Hoffman 1,498 1,371 12 12 Pat Perez 1,461 1,408 13 13 Adam Hadwin 1,347 1,522 14 14 Marc Leishman 1,324 1,545 15 15 Matt Kuchar 1,260 1,609 16 16 Brendan Steele 1,226 1,643 17 17 Kyle Stanley 1,204 1,665 18 18 Paul Casey 1,135 1,734 19 19 Russell Henley 1,129 1,740 20 22 Jason Dufner 1,126 1,743 21 20 Charles Howell III 1,102 1,767 22 21 Sergio Garcia 1,085 1,784 23 75 Henrik Stenson 1,079 1,790 24 23 Billy Horschel 1,068 1,801 25 37 Webb Simpson 1,058 1,811 26 24 Gary Woodland 1,052 1,817 27 25 Wesley Bryan 1,046 1,823 28 26 Tony Finau 1,024 1,845 29 27 Jhonattan Vegas 1,023 1,846 30 28 Kevin Chappell 1,015 1,854 31 29 Francesco Molinari 1,010 1,859 32 30 Justin Rose 996 1,873 33 31 Xander Schauffele 988 1,881 34 32 Mackenzie Hughes 974 1,895 35 33 Louis Oosthuizen 956 1,913 36 34 Bill Haas 946 1,923 37 35 Hudson Swafford 921 1,948 38 36 Patrick Reed 896 1,973 39 74 Ollie Schniederjans 882 1,987 40 45 Cameron Smith 847 2,022 41 38 Si Woo Kim 839 2,030 42 39 Zach Johnson 839 2,030 43 40 Bryson DeChambeau 836 2,033 44 41 Rory McIlroy 803 2,066 45 42 Sung Kang 798 2,071 46 44 Keegan Bradley 794 2,075 47 43 Jamie Lovemark 787 2,082 48 46 Ian Poulter 760 2,109 49 47 Jason Day 756 2,113 50 48 Luke List 741 2,128 51 49 Phil Mickelson 734 2,135 52 50 Charl Schwartzel 727 2,142 53 51 James Hahn 711 2,158 54 52 Sean O'Hair 707 2,162 55 54 Lucas Glover 706 2,163 56 53 Danny Lee 697 2,172 57 55 Martin Laird 676 2,193 58 56 Kelly Kraft 672 2,197 59 67 Ryan Moore 671 2,198 60 61 Russell Knox 669 2,200 61 63 Anirban Lahiri 667 2,202 62 58 Bud Cauley 666 2,203 63 59 Chez Reavie 666 2,203 64 57 Brandt Snedeker 663 2,206 65 60 Scott Brown 646 2,223 66 62 Adam Scott 642 2,227 67 64 Graham DeLaet 640 2,229 68 65 Patrick Rodgers 639 2,230 69 66 Grayson Murray 638 2,231 70 68 Rod Pampling 630 2,239 71 69 Chris Stroud 627 2,242 72 70 Kevin Tway 619 2,250 73 72 Chad Campbell 616 2,253 74 71 Rafa Cabrera Bello 615 2,254 75 93 Kevin Na 584 2,285 76 73 Stewart Cink 583 2,286 77 76 Jonas Blixt 578 2,291 78 77 Patrick Cantlay 578 2,291 79 78 Robert Streb 577 2,292 80 80 Morgan Hoffmann 565 2,304 81 79 Jim Herman 553 2,316 82 81 J.B. Holmes 543 2,326 83 82 Kevin Streelman 541 2,328 84 84 Nick Taylor 532 2,337 85 83 Scott Piercy 532 2,337 86 85 C.T. Pan 527 2,342 87 91 Patton Kizzire 519 2,350 88 86 Emiliano Grillo 518 2,351 89 87 Cody Gribble 514 2,355 90 88 Branden Grace 510 2,359 91 96 J.J. Spaun 510 2,359 92 89 Whee Kim 505 2,364 93 90 William McGirt 499 2,370 94 99 Jason Kokrak 490 2,379 95 92 Michael Kim 483 2,386 96 94 Byeong Hun An 468 2,401 97 95 Chris Kirk 467 2,402 98 108 Camilo Villegas 464 2,405 99 97 Robert Garrigus 448 2,421 100 98 Seung-Yul Noh 446 2,423 101 100 Jimmy Walker 439 2,430 102 101 Scott Stallings 438 2,431 103 102 David Lingmerth 437 2,432 104 104 D.A. Points 435 2,434 105 103 Ryan Blaum 434 2,435 106 107 Brian Gay 426 2,443 107 105 Luke Donald 424 2,445 108 122 Richy Werenski 423 2,446 109 106 Brandon Hagy 419 2,450 110 109 Steve Stricker 410 2,459 111 110 Derek Fathauer 408 2,461 112 115 Tyrone Van Aswegen 407 2,462 113 111 Bubba Watson 397 2,472 114 113 Harris English 397 2,472 115 112 Dominic Bozzelli 394 2,475 116 125 Geoff Ogilvy 390 2,479 117 114 Nick Watney 386 2,483 118 139 Martin Flores 383 2,486 119 117 John Huh 382 2,487 120 118 Blayne Barber 381 2,488 121 116 Ben Martin 378 2,491 122 148 Rory Sabbatini 375 2,494 123 138 Harold Varner III 375 2,494 124 119 Vaughn Taylor 369 2,500 125 134 J.J. Henry 365 2,504