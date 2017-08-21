Golf Central Blog

FedExCup points list entering first playoff event

Golf Channel Digital
August 21, 2017, 10:05 am

The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. The event, previously known as The Barclays, is the first of four playoff tournaments, in which field size will decrease from 125, to 100, to 70, to 30. For some basic playoff knowledge and history, click here to check out our FedExCup 101.

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME POINTS PTS BEHIND LEAD
1 1 Hideki Matsuyama 2,869  
2 2 Justin Thomas 2,689 180
3 3 Jordan Spieth 2,671 198
4 4 Dustin Johnson 2,466 403
5 5 Rickie Fowler 1,832 1,037
6 6 Jon Rahm 1,754 1,115
7 7 Brooks Koepka 1,736 1,133
8 8 Daniel Berger 1,623 1,246
9 9 Kevin Kisner 1,612 1,257
10 10 Brian Harman 1,557 1,312
11 11 Charley Hoffman 1,498 1,371
12 12 Pat Perez 1,461 1,408
13 13 Adam Hadwin 1,347 1,522
14 14 Marc Leishman 1,324 1,545
15 15 Matt Kuchar 1,260 1,609
16 16 Brendan Steele 1,226 1,643
17 17 Kyle Stanley 1,204 1,665
18 18 Paul Casey 1,135 1,734
19 19 Russell Henley 1,129 1,740
20 22 Jason Dufner 1,126 1,743
21 20 Charles Howell III 1,102 1,767
22 21 Sergio Garcia 1,085 1,784
23 75 Henrik Stenson 1,079 1,790
24 23 Billy Horschel 1,068 1,801
25 37 Webb Simpson 1,058 1,811
26 24 Gary Woodland 1,052 1,817
27 25 Wesley Bryan 1,046 1,823
28 26 Tony Finau 1,024 1,845
29 27 Jhonattan Vegas 1,023 1,846
30 28 Kevin Chappell 1,015 1,854
31 29 Francesco Molinari 1,010 1,859
32 30 Justin Rose 996 1,873
33 31 Xander Schauffele 988 1,881
34 32 Mackenzie Hughes 974 1,895
35 33 Louis Oosthuizen 956 1,913
36 34 Bill Haas 946 1,923
37 35 Hudson Swafford 921 1,948
38 36 Patrick Reed 896 1,973
39 74 Ollie Schniederjans 882 1,987
40 45 Cameron Smith 847 2,022
41 38 Si Woo Kim 839 2,030
42 39 Zach Johnson 839 2,030
43 40 Bryson DeChambeau 836 2,033
44 41 Rory McIlroy 803 2,066
45 42 Sung Kang 798 2,071
46 44 Keegan Bradley 794 2,075
47 43 Jamie Lovemark 787 2,082
48 46 Ian Poulter 760 2,109
49 47 Jason Day 756 2,113
50 48 Luke List 741 2,128
51 49 Phil Mickelson 734 2,135
52 50 Charl Schwartzel 727 2,142
53 51 James Hahn 711 2,158
54 52 Sean O'Hair 707 2,162
55 54 Lucas Glover 706 2,163
56 53 Danny Lee 697 2,172
57 55 Martin Laird 676 2,193
58 56 Kelly Kraft 672 2,197
59 67 Ryan Moore 671 2,198
60 61 Russell Knox 669 2,200
61 63 Anirban Lahiri 667 2,202
62 58 Bud Cauley 666 2,203
63 59 Chez Reavie 666 2,203
64 57 Brandt Snedeker 663 2,206
65 60 Scott Brown 646 2,223
66 62 Adam Scott 642 2,227
67 64 Graham DeLaet 640 2,229
68 65 Patrick Rodgers 639 2,230
69 66 Grayson Murray 638 2,231
70 68 Rod Pampling 630 2,239
71 69 Chris Stroud 627 2,242
72 70 Kevin Tway 619 2,250
73 72 Chad Campbell 616 2,253
74 71 Rafa Cabrera Bello 615 2,254
75 93 Kevin Na 584 2,285
76 73 Stewart Cink 583 2,286
77 76 Jonas Blixt 578 2,291
78 77 Patrick Cantlay 578 2,291
79 78 Robert Streb 577 2,292
80 80 Morgan Hoffmann 565 2,304
81 79 Jim Herman 553 2,316
82 81 J.B. Holmes 543 2,326
83 82 Kevin Streelman 541 2,328
84 84 Nick Taylor 532 2,337
85 83 Scott Piercy 532 2,337
86 85 C.T. Pan 527 2,342
87 91 Patton Kizzire 519 2,350
88 86 Emiliano Grillo 518 2,351
89 87 Cody Gribble 514 2,355
90 88 Branden Grace 510 2,359
91 96 J.J. Spaun 510 2,359
92 89 Whee Kim 505 2,364
93 90 William McGirt 499 2,370
94 99 Jason Kokrak 490 2,379
95 92 Michael Kim 483 2,386
96 94 Byeong Hun An 468 2,401
97 95 Chris Kirk 467 2,402
98 108 Camilo Villegas 464 2,405
99 97 Robert Garrigus 448 2,421
100 98 Seung-Yul Noh 446 2,423
101 100 Jimmy Walker 439 2,430
102 101 Scott Stallings 438 2,431
103 102 David Lingmerth 437 2,432
104 104 D.A. Points 435 2,434
105 103 Ryan Blaum 434 2,435
106 107 Brian Gay 426 2,443
107 105 Luke Donald 424 2,445
108 122 Richy Werenski 423 2,446
109 106 Brandon Hagy 419 2,450
110 109 Steve Stricker 410 2,459
111 110 Derek Fathauer 408 2,461
112 115 Tyrone Van Aswegen 407 2,462
113 111 Bubba Watson 397 2,472
114 113 Harris English 397 2,472
115 112 Dominic Bozzelli 394 2,475
116 125 Geoff Ogilvy 390 2,479
117 114 Nick Watney 386 2,483
118 139 Martin Flores 383 2,486
119 117 John Huh 382 2,487
120 118 Blayne Barber 381 2,488
121 116 Ben Martin 378 2,491
122 148 Rory Sabbatini 375 2,494
123 138 Harold Varner III 375 2,494
124 119 Vaughn Taylor 369 2,500
125 134 J.J. Henry 365 2,504

2017 FedExCup Playoffs

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

