FedExCup points list entering first playoff event

The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. The event, previously known as The Barclays, is the first of four playoff tournaments, in which field size will decrease from 125, to 100, to 70, to 30. For some basic playoff knowledge and history, click here to check out our FedExCup 101.
|RANK THIS WEEK
|RANK LAST WEEK
|PLAYER NAME
|POINTS
|PTS BEHIND LEAD
|1
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2,869
|2
|2
|Justin Thomas
|2,689
|180
|3
|3
|Jordan Spieth
|2,671
|198
|4
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|2,466
|403
|5
|5
|Rickie Fowler
|1,832
|1,037
|6
|6
|Jon Rahm
|1,754
|1,115
|7
|7
|Brooks Koepka
|1,736
|1,133
|8
|8
|Daniel Berger
|1,623
|1,246
|9
|9
|Kevin Kisner
|1,612
|1,257
|10
|10
|Brian Harman
|1,557
|1,312
|11
|11
|Charley Hoffman
|1,498
|1,371
|12
|12
|Pat Perez
|1,461
|1,408
|13
|13
|Adam Hadwin
|1,347
|1,522
|14
|14
|Marc Leishman
|1,324
|1,545
|15
|15
|Matt Kuchar
|1,260
|1,609
|16
|16
|Brendan Steele
|1,226
|1,643
|17
|17
|Kyle Stanley
|1,204
|1,665
|18
|18
|Paul Casey
|1,135
|1,734
|19
|19
|Russell Henley
|1,129
|1,740
|20
|22
|Jason Dufner
|1,126
|1,743
|21
|20
|Charles Howell III
|1,102
|1,767
|22
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|1,085
|1,784
|23
|75
|Henrik Stenson
|1,079
|1,790
|24
|23
|Billy Horschel
|1,068
|1,801
|25
|37
|Webb Simpson
|1,058
|1,811
|26
|24
|Gary Woodland
|1,052
|1,817
|27
|25
|Wesley Bryan
|1,046
|1,823
|28
|26
|Tony Finau
|1,024
|1,845
|29
|27
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1,023
|1,846
|30
|28
|Kevin Chappell
|1,015
|1,854
|31
|29
|Francesco Molinari
|1,010
|1,859
|32
|30
|Justin Rose
|996
|1,873
|33
|31
|Xander Schauffele
|988
|1,881
|34
|32
|Mackenzie Hughes
|974
|1,895
|35
|33
|Louis Oosthuizen
|956
|1,913
|36
|34
|Bill Haas
|946
|1,923
|37
|35
|Hudson Swafford
|921
|1,948
|38
|36
|Patrick Reed
|896
|1,973
|39
|74
|Ollie Schniederjans
|882
|1,987
|40
|45
|Cameron Smith
|847
|2,022
|41
|38
|Si Woo Kim
|839
|2,030
|42
|39
|Zach Johnson
|839
|2,030
|43
|40
|Bryson DeChambeau
|836
|2,033
|44
|41
|Rory McIlroy
|803
|2,066
|45
|42
|Sung Kang
|798
|2,071
|46
|44
|Keegan Bradley
|794
|2,075
|47
|43
|Jamie Lovemark
|787
|2,082
|48
|46
|Ian Poulter
|760
|2,109
|49
|47
|Jason Day
|756
|2,113
|50
|48
|Luke List
|741
|2,128
|51
|49
|Phil Mickelson
|734
|2,135
|52
|50
|Charl Schwartzel
|727
|2,142
|53
|51
|James Hahn
|711
|2,158
|54
|52
|Sean O'Hair
|707
|2,162
|55
|54
|Lucas Glover
|706
|2,163
|56
|53
|Danny Lee
|697
|2,172
|57
|55
|Martin Laird
|676
|2,193
|58
|56
|Kelly Kraft
|672
|2,197
|59
|67
|Ryan Moore
|671
|2,198
|60
|61
|Russell Knox
|669
|2,200
|61
|63
|Anirban Lahiri
|667
|2,202
|62
|58
|Bud Cauley
|666
|2,203
|63
|59
|Chez Reavie
|666
|2,203
|64
|57
|Brandt Snedeker
|663
|2,206
|65
|60
|Scott Brown
|646
|2,223
|66
|62
|Adam Scott
|642
|2,227
|67
|64
|Graham DeLaet
|640
|2,229
|68
|65
|Patrick Rodgers
|639
|2,230
|69
|66
|Grayson Murray
|638
|2,231
|70
|68
|Rod Pampling
|630
|2,239
|71
|69
|Chris Stroud
|627
|2,242
|72
|70
|Kevin Tway
|619
|2,250
|73
|72
|Chad Campbell
|616
|2,253
|74
|71
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|615
|2,254
|75
|93
|Kevin Na
|584
|2,285
|76
|73
|Stewart Cink
|583
|2,286
|77
|76
|Jonas Blixt
|578
|2,291
|78
|77
|Patrick Cantlay
|578
|2,291
|79
|78
|Robert Streb
|577
|2,292
|80
|80
|Morgan Hoffmann
|565
|2,304
|81
|79
|Jim Herman
|553
|2,316
|82
|81
|J.B. Holmes
|543
|2,326
|83
|82
|Kevin Streelman
|541
|2,328
|84
|84
|Nick Taylor
|532
|2,337
|85
|83
|Scott Piercy
|532
|2,337
|86
|85
|C.T. Pan
|527
|2,342
|87
|91
|Patton Kizzire
|519
|2,350
|88
|86
|Emiliano Grillo
|518
|2,351
|89
|87
|Cody Gribble
|514
|2,355
|90
|88
|Branden Grace
|510
|2,359
|91
|96
|J.J. Spaun
|510
|2,359
|92
|89
|Whee Kim
|505
|2,364
|93
|90
|William McGirt
|499
|2,370
|94
|99
|Jason Kokrak
|490
|2,379
|95
|92
|Michael Kim
|483
|2,386
|96
|94
|Byeong Hun An
|468
|2,401
|97
|95
|Chris Kirk
|467
|2,402
|98
|108
|Camilo Villegas
|464
|2,405
|99
|97
|Robert Garrigus
|448
|2,421
|100
|98
|Seung-Yul Noh
|446
|2,423
|101
|100
|Jimmy Walker
|439
|2,430
|102
|101
|Scott Stallings
|438
|2,431
|103
|102
|David Lingmerth
|437
|2,432
|104
|104
|D.A. Points
|435
|2,434
|105
|103
|Ryan Blaum
|434
|2,435
|106
|107
|Brian Gay
|426
|2,443
|107
|105
|Luke Donald
|424
|2,445
|108
|122
|Richy Werenski
|423
|2,446
|109
|106
|Brandon Hagy
|419
|2,450
|110
|109
|Steve Stricker
|410
|2,459
|111
|110
|Derek Fathauer
|408
|2,461
|112
|115
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|407
|2,462
|113
|111
|Bubba Watson
|397
|2,472
|114
|113
|Harris English
|397
|2,472
|115
|112
|Dominic Bozzelli
|394
|2,475
|116
|125
|Geoff Ogilvy
|390
|2,479
|117
|114
|Nick Watney
|386
|2,483
|118
|139
|Martin Flores
|383
|2,486
|119
|117
|John Huh
|382
|2,487
|120
|118
|Blayne Barber
|381
|2,488
|121
|116
|Ben Martin
|378
|2,491
|122
|148
|Rory Sabbatini
|375
|2,494
|123
|138
|Harold Varner III
|375
|2,494
|124
|119
|Vaughn Taylor
|369
|2,500
|125
|134
|J.J. Henry
|365
|2,504