Golf Central Blog

Fiery Rahm (75) can't find the greens on Friday

By

Will Gray
August 11, 2017, 3:20 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The fiery temperament was once again on full display, but unlike at the U.S. Open, it didn’t cost Jon Rahm a weekend tee time.

Rahm was animated throughout his turbulent second round at the PGA Championship, a 4-over 75 that dropped him to 3 over for the week, but the round could have been much worse given his inability to create birdie opportunities.

Rahm started on the back nine and holed a putt on No. 10 from off the fringe, but that proved to be a rare highlight. He didn’t hit a single green in regulation on his outward nine, a rare feat for a top-tier pro in competition, and he has found only 10 of 36 greens so far this week at Quail Hollow Club.

“That’s what I was thinking about on 18,” Rahm said. “I thought I hit the green on 10 because I made birdie, but I didn’t. And for a second I thought the one on 18 counted, but I forgot I had a penalty stroke there.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

Rahm twice put his tee shot into the water and saw approaches barely trickle into collection areas guarding the putting surfaces. It led to several post-impact outbursts from the Spaniard, sometimes yelling at the ball and sometimes yelling at himself before the ball had even landed.

Rahm was even more animated en route to a missed cut earlier this summer at Erin Hills, but this time he actively tried to use his emotional nature in a productive way.

“The funny part about my anger is that a lot of times when it comes out a little bit and I get mad, it kind of fuels my fire and I end up playing some good golf,” Rahm said. “Not always, but a high percentage of time. It’s not an excuse to say I played bad because of that, obviously. It’s just, you know, I’ve been working on it. It was hard, but I tried to keep it inside.”

Rahm will start the third round 11 shots behind Kevin Kisner, and while his title aspirations are now on life support, he still sees plenty of reasons to remain optimistic after a trying round on a difficult track.

“That’s just golf. It happens to all of us. It happened to me today, it probably happened to a lot of players today, tomorrow, and the next few days,” Rahm said. “It just means the best is yet to come. It depends on how you think about it. You can think about it negatively, but I choose to be positive about it towards the weekend. I’ve been playing good on the weekends, like I did last week, and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Article Tags: 

Jon Rahm, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 2 at Quail Hollow
PGA Championship
Rory (72): Not the Quail Hollow of last 10 years
After MC, Phil sets sights on Presidents Cup
Second verse same as the first for Kisner (67)

Trending

Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Uresti tries to tune out PGA Pro controversy
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Birnbaum: Avoid the short iron pull
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.