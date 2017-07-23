Golf Central Blog

Watch: Spieth hits a lot of poor shots on Sunday

Golf Channel Digital
July 23, 2017

Here's a look at the not-so-great shots and putts Spieth hit on Sunday. Remember: You've been warned.

We begin with Spieth losing his cool at No. 1. He made bogey:

He uncharacterically missed a short putt for birdie on No. 9

Then he went way left into the spectators on No. 11. He managed to save par.

And then on 13, he grabbed his head immediately after hitting his drive as his ball sailed so far right he ended up dropping a ball and playing from near the practice grounds. He eventually made bogey after a 25 minute delay to figure out where he was going to play his approach shot from.

If Spieth is going to win his third major on Sunday at Royal Birkdale, he'll have to overcome some of the wildest shots he's hit in his career.

