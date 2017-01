With inclement weather expected on Sunday, final-round tee times have been moved up at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Rain storms are expected for both Sunday and Monday in La Quinta, Claif.

In an effort to beat the weather, players will tee off between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. PT with an expected finish of 2:30 p.m. PT.

With tee times moved up, Golf Channel will air live final round round coverage from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT (10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PT).