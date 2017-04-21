Golf Central Blog

Finau fires 65 for share of Texas Open lead

Golf Channel Digital
April 21, 2017, 8:51 pm

Tony Finau made a late run Friday for a share of the lead at the Valero Texas Open.

And it could have been even better.

Finau bogeyed the par-5 18th, but he still finished with a 7-under 65 to tie Bud Cauley at the top of the leaderboard. Both players have never led or co-led after 36 holes.

"I got off to a nice start and made some putts," Finau said. "I think you got to drive well on this of course to play good and that was definitely the case today. Drove it well and hit some good irons. I was able to capitalize with the putter."

Finau made four birdies and a bogey on the front nine, birdied No. 10 and then holed out for eagle at the par-4 11th from 105 yards.

"Whenever you can hole out from the fairway it's always a good day," he said.

Finau added three birdies and two bogeys coming in to tie Cameron Smith for the low round of the day.

Finau has already recorded three top-10s this season, and he will be looking for his second PGA Tour title after winning last year in Puerto Rico.

"It wasn't the finish I wanted but, all in all, right there going into the weekend," he said. "Pretty happy with that."

Tony Finau, 2017 Valero Texas Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

