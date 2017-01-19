Golf Central Blog

Flawless Stenson takes early lead in Abu Dhabi

By

Will Gray
January 19, 2017, 6:42 am

RSS

After a banner 2016 season, Henrik Stenson picked up right where he left off.

Stenson was flawless during his opening round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, shooting an 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead over a group that includes Martin Kaymer and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The Swede was limited in his practice entering the week, but he showed no signs of rust while playing alongside fellow major champs Danny Willett and Dustin Johnson. Starting on the back nine, Stenson shot an outward 30 and appeared ready to challenge the course record of 62 that he shot in 2006.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Articles, photos and videos

While that didn't come to fruition, Stenson still curled in a 12-foot birdie on No. 9 to cap a bogey-free round and build an early advantage.

"I'm delighted with that score," Stenson said. "I think I scored better than what I played, but I kept it under control somewhat, hit a couple of close iron shots and made the putts. There wasn't much stress out there."

Stenson hasn't played since a runner-up finish at the Hero World Challenge, and he didn't arrive to Abu Dhabi until Tuesday because of a detour to Stockholm to accept the award as Swedish male athlete of the year. Given his opening-round success, he joked that he may consider adopting this new pre-tournament routine going forward.

"It must be the lack of practice that does it," he said. "A lack of sleep and a lack of practice."

Article Tags: 

Henrik Stenson, Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Flawless Stenson takes early lead in Abu Dhabi
DJ, Fowler both slow out of gates in Abu Dhabi
Mickelson to make 2017 debut at CareerBuilder
Herman prepares to watch 'the boss' become POTUS
Tiger already calling Stricker about Presidents Cup

Trending

The Social: Rory goes the truth route
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Back specialist: McIlroy's injury rare for golfers
McIlroy: 'Bitterly disappointing' to miss Abu Dhabi
Social Snapshots: January 2017
Thomas celebrates two wins with custom Range Rover
Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro
Randall's Rant: Passing on Couples a loss for us all
Not everyone happy with Furyk as Ryder Cup captain
Spieth officially unveils first signature shoe, Spieth One
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.