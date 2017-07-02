Golf Central Blog

Fleetwood holds off Uihlein to win French Open

By

Will Gray
July 2, 2017, 11:52 am

RSS

A banner year for Tommy Fleetwood continued Sunday when the Englishman came from behind to win the HNA French Open.

Fleetwood started the day one shot behind two players, but he ended up one shot clear after a bogey-free 66 that gave him his second European Tour victory of the year. The 26-year-old also won in Abu Dhabi, finished second to Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Mexico Championship, and came in fourth last month at the U.S. Open.

Fleetwood got out of the gates quickly with two birdies over his first three holes, then added two more on Nos. 13-14 to briefly push his advantage to four shots. Uihlein birdied the 71st hole to cut the deficit to one, but Fleetwood closed with pars and Uihlein was unable to birdie the difficult finishing hole.

"It was good from start to finish, really. Nearly holed my first two iron shots," Fleetwood said. "I played great today, felt comfy again. It's always great to just test your game and test what you work on every day under the ultimate pressure."

Fleetwood started the year ranked No. 99 in the world, and he entered this week at No. 21. But following his victory in the second Rolex Series event of the year, he's expected to move up to No. 15 when the newest rankings are published. While this was Fleetwood's fifth start at Le Golf National, he had missed the cut in each of his four prior trips.

Jon Rahm headlined the group that tied for 10th at 5 under, one that also included BMW PGA champ Alex Noren and former world No. 1 Lee Westwood.

Uihlein earned a spot in The Open for his runner-up finish as part of the Open Qualifying Series, as did Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Alexander Bjork who both tied for third. The Rolex Series and Open Qualifying Series both continue next week with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart in Northern Ireland.

Article Tags: 

Tommy Fleetwood, Rolex Series, 2017 HNA French Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Quicken Loans National
Fleetwood holds off Uihlein to win French Open
Kang trying to turn valuable advice into a major win
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy

Trending

Watch: Pieters hits into water, breaks driver
Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run
Reed, Thomas glad Woods picking help over hosting
Lexi thanks Pressel for assisting her mother
LET issues complicating European Solheim picture
Former Tour player makes ace, swims to get ball
Choi learned from scrutiny after Lexi-like controversy
Hit more shots in the center of the face
Mom wades into water for club, laughs ensue
Watch: Mom wades into water, gets shafted
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.