'Flipping' wind confounds some at Nine Bridges

Rex Hoggard
October 20, 2017, 8:24 am

Following a day of perfect scoring conditions, the field at the CJ Cup faced a vastly different golf course for Round 2 in South Korea.

Swirling winds made Nine Bridges a much more demanding test for the second round, with just seven players posting rounds in the 60s compared to 29 cards in the 60s on Thursday.

“My front nine the wind was flipping around pretty good, the last three or four holes, not only did it lay down but when it picked up it was out of the other direction. It was tricky,” said Lucas Glover, who is tied for second place with Scott Brown after a second-round 67. “We did well, my caddie was on top of it. With the changes, you do have to trust him.”

Justin Thomas may have been impacted the most by the increasingly difficult conditions. After opening with a 63 for the Day 1 lead, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year played his first nine holes in 3 over par and finished with a 74 to slip into a share of fourth place.

“Today was an extremely frustrating day,” Thomas said. “It was really difficult out there. I really fought back hard to get it to 1 over going into 18, which is kind of our goal through 11 or 12 holes.”

