Fore Things: Free breathalyzers on way out of WMPO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – We have a pretty crowded leaderboard after 36 holes at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but here are Fore Things of note that caught our eye on Day 2 of the biggest party on the PGA Tour.

1. Police are offering complimentary breathalyzers. As fans leave the TPC Scottsdale golf course, they have to walk past a booth where police officers are offering free breathalyzer tests. The Waste Management Phoenix Open is known as a bit of a booze-fest, so this is a pretty good idea, if, you know, the people who are legally intoxicated take the police up on their recommendation not to drive.

@ForePlayPod @BarstoolTrent @RiggsBarstool complementary breathalyzers on your way out of WMPO to make sure you don't end up in Tent City pic.twitter.com/R4rpDTYKXV — Tommy Kayes (@TommyKayes) February 3, 2017

2. Beef STILL acknowledges every single fan who yells something at him. It's been over a year since Andrew "Beef" Johnston began gathering a cult-like following in golf, and he still gives a wave and a smile to every fan who yells something to him as he makes his way around the golf course. That's a lot of waving and smiling. Beef birdied 18 on Friday to make the cut on the number and then said he still sometimes can't believe this is his real life. It's real, Beef, and it's spectacular.

3. Phil Mickelson is very aware that he is Phil Mickelson. Mickelson attempted to cut a driver out of the rough and around a tree on No. 8 Friday, it was Phil being Phil at its finest. It didn't work, as he hit a screamer right at the gallery on the other side of the fairway, but his quote about it afterward was maybe the best thing I heard all day - "The only play was to pitch out, but that's not really, you know, what I like to do." Never change, Phil.

4. The Spieth group played slow or the Matsuyama group played fast. It was one or the other, but while walking with the Jordan Spieth-Rickie Fowler-Jon Rahm group on Friday, I noticed that the threesome of Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka were waiting on almost every single shot, especially on the back nine. It was tough to see much of the group behind us, but "deliberate" is a nice way to put how Spieth, Fowler and Rahm played around the greens.