Fore Things: Phelps walks with Spieth at WMPO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – There were plenty of low scores on Day 1 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but here's Fore Things of note that caught our eye from the opening round of the biggest party on the PGA Tour.

1. Michael Phelps is still here. A day after playing with and inspiring Jordan Spieth in the Waste Management pro-am, Michael Phelps walked with Spieth's group Thursday and was arguably the biggest star as far as the fans were concerned. It's hard for the most decorated Olympian of all time to blend in, and the crowds at TPC Scottsdale had no trouble picking him out. Phelps will also be TPC Scottsdale on Friday, before heading off to the Super Bowl. Rough life.

2. John Rahm is not afraid to slam a club ... or two. The 22-year-old, who got his first win last week at Torrey Pines, admitted after his round that he hit the ball better than he scored (70), but he let his frustration get the best of him on No. 8 (his 17th of the day). Rahm found the fairway bunker with his tee shot and responded by smashing his tee with his driver; then, upset with his approach, he smacked the sand with his iron. Not that slamming your clubs is the worst thing you can do, but at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, the big man may want to cool it if he doesn't want to constantly replace his sticks.

3. If you don't have a Rickie Fowler autograph, it's because you haven't asked. Last September, Fowler (rightfully) went after a Twitter troll who complained he didn't sign autographs after a round at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Fowler signed autographs for at least a half hour after his pro-am round Wednesday, and he did the same on Thursday after a 4-under 66. Obviously, it's easier to sign autographs after a round that doesn't matter or a round that puts you in the mix, but the guy clearly makes plenty of time for his fans.



4. John Peterson got brutally honest with himself. While sitting out last season with a hand injury, Peterson, who entered the professional ranks with an incredible college resume coming out of LSU, decided it was time to start treating professional golf as a real job. After years of "not caring," Peterson, got married, bought a house and re-dedicated himself to the game. The hard work paid off, at least in his opening round at the WMPO. He shot a flawless 5-under 66.