Fore Things: Rahm dropped the hammer - twice

SAN DIEGO – The game’s biggest stars better make some room at the top, because Jon Rahm announced his ascent Sunday in noisy fashion. He ignited a roar with a closing eagle that echoed beyond Torrey Pines. The 22-year-old Spaniard won his first PGA Tour title in a dizzying back-nine blitz.

Rahm delivered a pair of hammer blows in his hard-charging finish. Rahm eagled the 13th to move into a four-way tie for the lead and separated himself decisively with an eagle at the 18th, taking a three-shot victory.

He was five under over the final six holes to close with a 6-under-par 30 on the brutish South Course. He’s the first player to win this event in his first appearance here since Arnold Palmer in 1957.

Rahm wasn’t the only former World Amateur No. 1 in the hunt. For a while Sunday, Rahm, Patrick Rodgers and Cheng Tsung Pan were all tied for the lead.

The “Class of 2011” will have to wait for another winner. Rodgers took a share of the lead into the final round but closed with a 72 and tied for fourth. Pan (70) tied for second and Ollie Schniederjans (71) tied for ninth.

Charles Howell III continued to build one of the best records at Torrey Pines without a victory. Closing hard with a 68, Howell tied for second in the event for the third time in his career. In 15 stars here, he has seven top-10 finishes. He has now won more than $2.5 million in this event alone.