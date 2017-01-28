Fore Things: Rodgers part of talented 2011 class

SAN DIEGO – Patrick Rodgers shimmied up the leaderboard Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, climbing 10 spots to take a share of the lead with Brandt Snedeker going into the final round.

But this could be a wild free-for-all Sunday, with a dozen players within two shots of the lead.

1 Rodgers is part of that gifted “Class of 2011.” It’s a golden boy group of talented PGA Tour players who graduated the same year in high school. Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans and Cheng Tsung Pan all have a chance Sunday to make that class even more celebrated by joining Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Emiliano Grillo as Tour winners.

2 Brandt Snedeker is looking to join the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson this week. He’s looking to join them as the only players to win this PGA Tour event in back-to-back years. Snedeker won here in 2012 and ’16. Woods (7) and Mickelson (3) are the only players who have won this event three or more times in its 65-year history.

3 Stewart Cink would love to script the best feel good story of the year. Cink’s wife, Lisa, is battling Stage 4 breast cancer, but she is at his side, walking every hole. She scheduled one of her monoclonal antibody treatments at the UC San Diego Hospital Monday as part of her recovery regimen so she could be with Stewart again this week.

4 Pat Perez practically grew up at Torrey Pines. He first played the course when he was 11, then started working on the range when he was 13. He tied for second three here three years ago, his best finish in 15 starts in this event.