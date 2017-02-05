Golf Central Blog

Fore Things: SB2K16 bros hit the Birds Nest

By

Jason Crook
February 5, 2017, 6:25 pm

RSS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Waste Management Phoenix Open has come to a close and Hideki Matsuyama is your back-to-back champ. Here are Fore Things of note that caught our eye from the final round of the biggest party on the PGA Tour.

The SB2K16 bros hit up the Birds Nest last night. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman enjoyed a night out at the Birds Nest on Saturday. The buddies went to the popular concert venue within walking distance of TPC Scottsdale for a Steve Aoki and Blink 182 show. While it would be easy to criticize Spieth and Fowler for not properly “preparing” the night before the final round of a PGA Tour event (Thomas and Kaufman missed the cut), let’s all take a deep breath. The concert was over by 10:30 p.m. and Fowler shot 65 while Spieth shot 67 on Sunday. Both finished inside the top 10. Let them live.

Caddie races at 16 are still a thing … kinda. Despite the PGA Tour banning caddie races at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole three years ago, the crowd continues to chant “caddie race! caddie race!” at most of the groups as they make their way from the tee box to the green. Some caddies still partake, some even sprinting solo, giving the crowd one more reason to make a lot of noise.

Sunday at TPC Scottsdale is way less crowded than Saturday. This is rather obvious, but Saturday’s record crowd of nearly 205,000 people at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was a zoo. As great as it is that so many people come out to support the tournament, it’s tough to take a single step without bumping into someone. Sunday, by comparison, is like a stroll in the park. While 58,654 people making their way around TPC Scottsdale is still a lot of people, it is definitely easier to see the action without spilling your drink. And let's be honest - that's really the point of all of this, isn't it?

Phil Mickelson was almost right about Sunday. After his third round, Mickelson gave his thoughts on what it would take to get it done in the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

“It’s going to take a low one, but this course, somebody will shoot low tomorrow,” said Phil. “There will be four or five scores of 63, 64, 65 around there. I just hope I’m one of them."

Well, Webb Simpson shot 64 but lost in a playoff. Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen both shot 65 and nearly made the playoff. Mickelson shot 71 and finished seven shots back.

Article Tags: 

#SB2K16, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman, 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short
Garcia tops Stenson for 12th Euro Tour title
Roundtable: Debating Tiger's future after WD

Trending

Tiger's words need to match his actions
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai citing back spasms
Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Rested Kuchar leads WMPO, gets heckled by Bubba
Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'
Brandel: Tiger's swing causing 'further harm'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.