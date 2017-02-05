Fore Things: SB2K16 bros hit the Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Waste Management Phoenix Open has come to a close and Hideki Matsuyama is your back-to-back champ. Here are Fore Things of note that caught our eye from the final round of the biggest party on the PGA Tour.

The SB2K16 bros hit up the Birds Nest last night. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman enjoyed a night out at the Birds Nest on Saturday. The buddies went to the popular concert venue within walking distance of TPC Scottsdale for a Steve Aoki and Blink 182 show. While it would be easy to criticize Spieth and Fowler for not properly “preparing” the night before the final round of a PGA Tour event (Thomas and Kaufman missed the cut), let’s all take a deep breath. The concert was over by 10:30 p.m. and Fowler shot 65 while Spieth shot 67 on Sunday. Both finished inside the top 10. Let them live.

Caddie races at 16 are still a thing … kinda. Despite the PGA Tour banning caddie races at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole three years ago, the crowd continues to chant “caddie race! caddie race!” at most of the groups as they make their way from the tee box to the green. Some caddies still partake, some even sprinting solo, giving the crowd one more reason to make a lot of noise.

Sunday at TPC Scottsdale is way less crowded than Saturday. This is rather obvious, but Saturday’s record crowd of nearly 205,000 people at the Waste Management Phoenix Open was a zoo. As great as it is that so many people come out to support the tournament, it’s tough to take a single step without bumping into someone. Sunday, by comparison, is like a stroll in the park. While 58,654 people making their way around TPC Scottsdale is still a lot of people, it is definitely easier to see the action without spilling your drink. And let's be honest - that's really the point of all of this, isn't it?

Phil Mickelson was almost right about Sunday. After his third round, Mickelson gave his thoughts on what it would take to get it done in the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

“It’s going to take a low one, but this course, somebody will shoot low tomorrow,” said Phil. “There will be four or five scores of 63, 64, 65 around there. I just hope I’m one of them."

Well, Webb Simpson shot 64 but lost in a playoff. Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen both shot 65 and nearly made the playoff. Mickelson shot 71 and finished seven shots back.