Golf Central Blog

Fore Things: Snedeker streak in jeopardy

By

Ryan Lavner
February 11, 2017, 9:45 pm

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth opened up a six-shot lead Saturday at Pebble Beach. Here are Fore Things you should know after the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

1. Spieth has been waiting for a while for everything to click – and now it has. He said Saturday night that he’s striking the ball better this year than at any time during the 2016 season, and his normally reliable putter has once again heated up. It’s a familiar sight. 

2. Brandt Snedeker needs a super-low round to keep his streak alive. His only chance of catching Spieth is shooting something in the low 60s. If he does overtake him, Snedeker will win for the third time at Pebble – all in odd-numbered years (2013, ’15).

3. Jason Day’s first nine holes Saturday ruined a potential duel with Spieth. The world No. 1 took 18 putts and hit a shot out of bounds during an outward 41, which sent him plummeting down the leaderboard. He wound up with a 75 and is now 10 shots behind.

4. The tournament is back on schedule. It took three days, and a finish in near-darkness because of an agonizingly slow pace, but every player completed 54 holes on time Saturday night. It sets up the normal 6:30 p.m. ET conclusion.

Fore Things, 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandt Snedeker, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

