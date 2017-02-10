Fore Things: Spieth looks good, but don't forget Day

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It was another long, sloppy day on the Monterey Peninsula before the second round was suspended because of fog. Here are Fore Things to know from the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am:

1. Jordan Spieth looks dialed in. Even on notoriously difficult, bumpy greens, Spieth rolled in eight birdies to take a share of the lead. It’s been his ball-striking, not his putting, that has carried him to three consecutive top-10s this year. But this week, it’s all clicking.

2. Jason Day could take the 36-hole lead. The world No. 1 still has six holes to play at Spyglass Hill on Saturday morning, including a par 5 and the easy 15th and 17th holes. He has a bogey-free, 7-under round going. It’s been a quiet start to the year, with a missed cut and a tie for 12th at Kapalua, but it seems Day is on the verge of reestablishing himself this week.

3. A hot round has Derek Fathauer in an unfamiliar position. He’s 8 under through 17 holes at Pebble, and tied for the lead with Spieth, making him a virtual lock to improve on his recent results, which include three consecutive missed cuts and a tie for 67th. He has only three career top-10s in 93 starts.

4. The tournament should finally get back on track by Saturday night. Third-round tee times are expected to begin at 10 a.m. local time, two hours later than anticipated, but 54 holes should be complete by the end of the day Saturday. Finally, the sun will come out.