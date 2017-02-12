Fore Things: Spieth won with boring golf Sunday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth won in a snoozer Sunday at Pebble Beach – not that he was complaining. Here are Fore Things to know from the final round:

1. Two-putt pars were Spieth’s friend on Sunday. He grew frustrated with his speed control on the slow poa annua greens, but with a six-shot lead to start the day, Spieth didn’t need to do anything special to win his first Tour event in nine months. And he didn’t. He putted for birdie on all but one green, making two birdies and winning by four.

2. Spieth will be the favorite next week at Riviera. It’s a course he says fits his game even better than the three courses in the AT&T rotation. He has a pair of top-12s and two missed cuts in four career starts there, but now he carries plenty of momentum.

3. Snedeker’s normally reliable putter let him down. Sneds’ pop stroke usually works well on poa annua greens – but he couldn’t find the bottom of the cup Sunday. Despite having several opportunities to cut into Spieth’s sizable lead, Snedeker made only 46 feet of putts in the final round, shooting 2 under to finish in fourth.

4. It was a what-could-have-been week for Jason Day. An outward 41 Saturday ruined the world No. 1’s chances at Pebble. After a stunning 75 in the third round, Day rebounded with a 67 on the final day. He wound up seven shots behind Spieth.