Fore Things: Wild weather makes for goofy shots

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It was a soggy start to the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Here are Fore Things you should know from the opening round:

1. Half the field has plenty of work left. Play was suspended at 1:34 p.m. local time when a heavy, steady rain made the three courses unplayable. Eighty-one players have yet to complete their first round.

2. Players will need plenty of patience Friday. With rain expected throughout the night, it’s unlikely that play will resume on these waterlogged courses at 7:30 a.m. local time. And with players needing to bounce from one course to another in a short period of time,

3. Jordan Spieth is finally off to a good start. The end results have been good this year (three consecutive top-10s), but Spieth has started each tournament well off the pace. That won’t be the case this week, with Spieth at 3 under par through 16 holes at Monterey Peninsula, putting him just one shot off the clubhouse lead.

4. Miserable conditions led to some goofy shots. With a strong left-to-right wind, players had little choice but to launch their second shots into the hospitality tent right of the 18th fairway. Pat Perez, in the seventh group off, was the first player to reach Pebble’s ninth hole in two shots. It’s a par 4. And a week after hitting a 200-yard 7-iron, Mark Hubbard needed the same club on the 110-yard par-3 seventh. Fortunately, Thursday is expected to be the worst weather day of the week.