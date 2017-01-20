Fowler, DJ match 68's; lots of ground to make up

It was a better day for both Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but both players have a lot of ground to make up over the weekend.

Fowler and Johnson each fired 4-under 68 in the second round – after both shooting 72 in Round 1. They are currently eight shots off the pace set by three-time Abu Dhabi champion Martin Kaymer.

"I made some dumb mistakes [yesterday]," Fowler said. "Came out today and played a lot better."

Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Fowler had five birdies and dropped one shot. Johnson had four birdies and no bogeys.

Fowler is the defending champion of this event. The only person to successfully defend his title in the event’s 11-year history is Kaymer, in 2010-11.