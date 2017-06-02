Fowler eliminates mistakes, shoots bogey-free 66

DUBLIN, Ohio – After a poor start that included a triple bogey, Rickie Fowler found himself 3 over par through just four holes Thursday at the Memorial.

And yet, thanks to a bogey-free second-round 66 Friday, Fowler reached the clubhouse at 8 under par, trailing just one name on the leaderboard at the morning wave.

Having put the poor start behind him, Fowler is 11 under over his last 32 holes at Muirfield Village and is now in position to give chase to his good friend Jason Dufner over the weekend.

“Definitely pleased,” Fowler said, assessing his turnaround. “I was able to get rid of some mistakes I made yesterday.”

Including the triple bogey, Fowler dropped six shots to par in Round 1, but nonetheless fought to a score of 2-under 70 thanks in part to a bunker hole-out for birdie at 18.

On Friday, he cut out all the mistakes and added six more birdies to a total 14.

The six shots Fowler dropped in Round 1 are the exact difference between him and Dufner at 14 under.

“I guess [14 under] was out there,” Fowler said. “Maybe could have been a little closer if I didn’t make triple yesterday.”

“I’d obviously like to be closer to Duf out there … [but I’m] happy I was able to get a few coming in to make sure I wasn’t too far back for the weekend.”