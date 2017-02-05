Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TPC Scottsdale was beginning to feel like a little like TPC Sawgrass for a while on Sunday as Rickie Fowler started dropping birdies in bunches and charging up the leaderboard.

His rally ultimately fell short, but the 2015 Players champion and last year’s runner-up here made up some serious ground on Day 4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Starting the final round seven off the lead, Fowler went out in a pedestrian 33, but then birdied 13, 14, 16 and 17, and had a chance at birdie that just missed from 30 feet on 18. His 6-under 65 tied for second lowest round of the day with Louis Oosthuizen, just behind Webb Simpson’s 64.

“It was a good day. It would have been nice to make a few more putts. I had some good looks out there,” Fowler said. “Played solid. Definitely played nicely over the weekend. Didn’t make a bogey.”

Fowler, who was also runner-up here in 2010, said the finish just gives him more confidence at this event going forward.

“We will keep knocking at the door,” he said. “We will get this one at some point.”

Now the 28-year-old heads home to Florida, but not for long. This week brings a little trip to the site of the year’s first major.

“Looking to some time in my own bed. I actually get to go to Augusta on Tuesday, doing a shoot with Mercedes there on Wednesday.” he said. “Always nice hanging around Augusta.”