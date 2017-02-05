Golf Central Blog

Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short

By

Jason Crook
February 5, 2017, 5:44 pm

RSS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TPC Scottsdale was beginning to feel like a little like TPC Sawgrass for a while on Sunday as Rickie Fowler started dropping birdies in bunches and charging up the leaderboard.

His rally ultimately fell short, but the 2015 Players champion and last year’s runner-up here made up some serious ground on Day 4 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Starting the final round seven off the lead, Fowler went out in a pedestrian 33, but then birdied 13, 14, 16 and 17, and had a chance at birdie that just missed from 30 feet on 18. His 6-under 65 tied for second lowest round of the day with Louis Oosthuizen, just behind Webb Simpson’s 64.

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Articles, photos and videos

“It was a good day. It would have been nice to make a few more putts. I had some good looks out there,” Fowler said. “Played solid. Definitely played nicely over the weekend. Didn’t make a bogey.”

Fowler, who was also runner-up here in 2010, said the finish just gives him more confidence at this event going forward.

“We will keep knocking at the door,” he said. “We will get this one at some point.”

Now the 28-year-old heads home to Florida, but not for long. This week brings a little trip to the site of the year’s first major.

“Looking to some time in my own bed. I actually get to go to Augusta on Tuesday, doing a shoot with Mercedes there on Wednesday.” he said. “Always nice hanging around Augusta.”

Article Tags: 

Rickie Fowler

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short
Garcia tops Stenson for 12th Euro Tour title
Roundtable: Debating Tiger's future after WD

Trending

Tiger's words need to match his actions
Woods (back spasm) withdraws from Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai citing back spasms
Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Tiger's agent: Back spasms came out of nowhere
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
One and done: Is this the new normal for Tiger?
Rested Kuchar leads WMPO, gets heckled by Bubba
Chamblee: Woods 'looks like an old man'
Brandel: Tiger's swing causing 'further harm'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.