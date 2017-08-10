Golf Central Blog

Fowler rebounds from triple for 2-under 69

By

Rex Hoggard
August 10, 2017, 8:08 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paired with Rory McIlroy on Thursday at the PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler could see the similarities between the two star’s rounds.

Both made their share of birdies – six for Fowler and four for McIlroy – and both made big numbers following wayward drives, but Fowler ended up three strokes better than the Northern Irishman largely thanks to timing.

“The good thing with mine was that it was early enough that I had plenty of time in front of me to kind of make up for it,” said Fowler, who made a triple bogey-7 at the fifth hole. “With Rory having a rough hole kind of later in the round [No. 14], it's kind of a shot in the gut in a way.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

Instead, Fowler was able to rebound from his potentially momentum-killing triple with birdies at Nos. 7, 9, 10 and 14 for a 2-under 69 that left him just two strokes off the lead.

Fowler called his wayward tee shot at the fifth a “mental mistake,” and said the key to his play this week has been his ability to keep the ball out of the Bermuda rough.

“The big thing for me is continuing to drive it as good as I did today, if not better. That can be tightened up a little bit,” Fowler said. “If we do that, it will be a good week.”

Article Tags: 

Rickie Fowler, 2017 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth, McIlroy struggle, but stay in PGA contention
Kisner, Olesen share lead at PGA Championship
Quail Hollow: Firm, fast greens exasperate players
Highlights: McIlroy (72) off to slow start
Mickelson (79) shoots worst round of PGA career

Trending

Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Birnbaum: Avoid the short iron pull
Uresti tries to tune out PGA Pro controversy
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
Most embrace shorts OK for practice rounds
McIlroy 'inundated' with requests for caddie job
Day not done with 2017, makes ‘Uranus’ joke
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.