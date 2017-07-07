'Frustrated' McIlroy misses Irish Open cut

Rory McIlroy can focus solely on his official duties this weekend at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. That and a little bit of practice.

McIlroy, tournament host and defending champion, shot 73 in the second round at Portstewart Golf Club. He’s at 1 over, overall, well outside the projected cutline of 2 under.

McIlroy began the day at even par and gave himself a shot at competing over the weekend, making the turn in 1-under 35. He added another birdie at the par-5 fourth – his 13th – to get to 2 under.

He then bogeyed the sixth and failed to birdie the par-5 seventh. Any chance he had of making the cut came to a crashing halt with a double bogey at the par-4 eighth.

McIlroy, who after the round described himself as "frustrated" and "disappointed", won this even in dramatic fashion last year at The K Club.

He is scheduled to compete in next week’s Scottish Open before heading to Royal Birkdale for The Open.