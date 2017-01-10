Golf Central Blog

Fujikawa Monday qualifies for Sony Open

By

Will Gray
January 10, 2017, 8:53 am

Ten years after taking the tournament by storm, Tadd Fujikawa is returning to the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Fujikawa was just 16 years old when he finished T-20 at Waialae Country Club back in 2007, becoming the second-youngest player at the time to make a cut on the PGA Tour. He turned pro shortly thereafter, but has since struggled to find his footing on the play-for-pay scene.

But Fujikawa beat the odds this week, first surviving a pre-qualifier before shooting a 68 in the tournament's Monday qualifier. That got him a spot in a 6-for-2 playoff, where Fujikawa was one of two players to punch his ticket into this week's field.

Fujikawa, who turned 26 on Sunday, made just one cut in eight starts last year on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. This will mark his first PGA Tour start since a T-19 finish at the 2012 Sony Open.

While he has only made 14 prior starts on Tour, this will be Fujiakawa's sixth trip around Waialae. He also finished T-32 in 2009 in addition to missed cuts in 2008 and 2010.

Sony Open, Tadd Fujikawa

