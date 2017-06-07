Golf Central Blog

Future major championship venues

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 7, 2017, 3:41 pm

RSS

We know where the Masters is played every year, but what about the other three majors? Here's a look at the future major championship venues that have been announced by the USGA, R&A and PGA of America.

2017

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Erin Hills Golf Course; Erin, Wis.

Open Championship: Royal Birkdale; Southport, Merseyside, England

PGA Championship: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.

Presidents Cup: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.​

2018

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: Carnoustie; Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland

PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club; St. Louis, Mo.

Ryder Cup: Le Golf National; Paris, France​

2019

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pebble Beach Golf Links; Pebble Beach, Calif.

Open Championship: Royal Portrush; Northern Ireland

PGA Championship: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

Presidents Cup: Royal Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

2020

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Winged Foot Golf Club; Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Open Championship: Royal St. George's; Sandwich, England

PGA Championship: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

Ryder Cup: Whistling Straits; Kohler, Wis.

2021

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Torrey Pines; La Jolla, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Kiawah Island's Ocean Course; Kiawah Island, S.C.

Presidents Cup: Quail Hollow Golf Club; Charlotte, N.C.

2022

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: The Country Club; Brookline, Mass.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Trump National Golf Club; Bedminster; Bedminster, N.J.

Ryder Cup: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club; Rome, Italy

2023

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Los Angeles Country Club; Los Angeles, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club; Pittsford, N.Y.

2024

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

2025

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Oakmont Country Club; Oakmont, Pa.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Presidents Cup: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

2026

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: TBD

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, 2017 Masters, 2017 British Open, 2017 PGA Championship, Augusta National, Old Course at St. Andrews, 2018 Ryder Cup

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
Alternate shot: No U.S. Open for Phil, bad move?
Social Snapshots: June 2017
OTC: Is the U.S. Open too hard?
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas

Trending

Player WDs from sectionals when airline loses clubs
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
U.S. Open local qualifying results
U.S. Open sectional qualifying results
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
School unlikely to move graduation date for Mickelson
Best of #Dufnering
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.