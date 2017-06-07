We know where the Masters is played every year, but what about the other three majors? Here's a look at the future major championship venues that have been announced by the USGA, R&A and PGA of America.

2017

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Erin Hills Golf Course; Erin, Wis.

Open Championship: Royal Birkdale; Southport, Merseyside, England

PGA Championship: Quail Hollow Club; Charlotte, N.C.

Presidents Cup: Liberty National, Jersey City, N.J.​

2018

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: Carnoustie; Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland

PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club; St. Louis, Mo.

Ryder Cup: Le Golf National; Paris, France​

2019

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pebble Beach Golf Links; Pebble Beach, Calif.

Open Championship: Royal Portrush; Northern Ireland

PGA Championship: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

Presidents Cup: Royal Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

2020

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Winged Foot Golf Club; Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Open Championship: Royal St. George's; Sandwich, England

PGA Championship: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

Ryder Cup: Whistling Straits; Kohler, Wis.

2021

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Torrey Pines; La Jolla, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Kiawah Island's Ocean Course; Kiawah Island, S.C.

Presidents Cup: Quail Hollow Golf Club; Charlotte, N.C.

2022

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: The Country Club; Brookline, Mass.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Trump National Golf Club; Bedminster; Bedminster, N.J.

Ryder Cup: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club; Rome, Italy

2023

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Los Angeles Country Club; Los Angeles, Calif.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: Oak Hill Country Club; Pittsford, N.Y.

2024

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club; Village of Pinehurst, N.C.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black; Farmingdale, N.Y.

2025

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Oakmont Country Club; Oakmont, Pa.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Presidents Cup: TPC Harding Park; San Francisco, Calif.

2026

Masters: Augusta National; Augusta, Ga.

U.S. Open: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; Southampton, N.Y.

Open Championship: TBD

PGA Championship: TBD

Ryder Cup: TBD