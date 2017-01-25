Golf Central Blog

Equipment game changers: Perimeter-weighted irons

By

Al Tays
January 25, 2017, 7:30 am

RSS

When Karsten Solheim took up a sport, he gave it his all. Before he was introduced to golf, he had fallen in love with bowling. He bowled every chance he got – even to the point of doing it at home. The attic of the Solheims’ house in New York had a walkway that ran down the middle. "He put mattresses at the end of the walkway,” John Solheim recalled, “and practiced his bowling up there." The practice paid off; Solheim won a Syracuse city championship.

He felt he could become a good golfer as well, and in addition to practicing, he turned to engineering to help. He milled a cavity into the back of a forged iron, applying the principle that redistributing weight to the perimeter of the clubhead would make it more forgiving on off-center hits.

By 1969 Solheim unveiled a set of perimeter-weighted irons called K1. They were made by investment casting – pouring molten metal into molds – rather than forging (shaping the heads out of a solid block of steel).

Click here for the complete list of golf's game-changing equipment

As with his putters, he had to go out and sell the irons. Amid indifference from both the public and touring pros, some early converts stood out.

“Bud Timbrook,” John Solheim said, naming a club pro in Minnesota. “He bought 30-some sets, at least. Karsten finally called him up and asked ‘How come you're buying so many sets?’ Bud's comment was ‘My members' handicaps are going down.’ "

In the consumer market, players realized that Pings really were “game improvement” clubs, more forgiving on off-center hits than traditional blade irons. When other manufacturers began following suit and producing perimeter-weighted clubs of their own, it only validated Solheim’s engineering.

Acceptance of Ping clubs on Tour came more slowly than it did for the putters, but there were milestones. John Daly used a set of Ping Eye2 irons for his improbable 1991 PGA Championship victory. Mark Calcavecchia won The Open in 1989 with Ping irons, and Bubba Watson has won two Masters titles with Pings. 

Article Tags: 

Equipment Insider, perimeter-weighted irons, Karsten Solheim, John Solheim, Game Changers

Tays, assistant managing editor, has more than 40 years experience in journalism.

Read Bio |

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Eason rips critics on Twitter after bogey-free 68
Woods grouped with Day, DJ in Farmers
The Social: Tiger, Trump and Twitter

Trending

Eason makes Web.com Tour-record decuple-bogey 15
Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
Woods ready to go: 'I've sat out long enough'
Top Photos of the Week: Jan. 22, 2017
After Further Review: Why did Woods choose Torrey?
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Swafford wins CareerBuilder for first Tour title
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
Watch: Am wins car with surprise ace at CareerBuilder
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.