Golf Central Blog

Garcia (71) has work cut out for him this weekend

By

Randall Mell
June 16, 2017, 5:01 pm

RSS

ERIN, Wis. – Sergio Garcia says he feels the confidence that comes with fresh major championship memories, but . . .

“It feels great, don’t get me wrong, but you start from scratch every week,” he said. “You do feel a little bigger, so to speak, but you still have to do it.”

Garcia gave himself a chance to “do it” again with a 1-under-par 71 Friday at the U.S. Open, leaving him at 3 under overall going to the weekend. The reigning Masters champion was proud of the way he battled his swing early on at Erin Hills but still battled his way into the weekend.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

“Without feeling great with my swing, I still did a lot of things right,” Garcia said. “To be 3 under par with a chance on the weekend, I’m proud of that. I’ve got to, hopefully, keep the confidence going, keep the momentum and see if we can have a good weekend and have a chance on Sunday.”

Garcia was four shots off the lead when he finished up his morning round but wondering if he might end up farther behind with the winds calming down as Rickie Fowler and other leaders were heading out to play.

Chasing is tougher in U.S. Opens. That’s a fact.

Nineteen of the last 20 U.S. Open winners were within two shots of the lead through two rounds.

Nine of the last 10 U.S. Open winners were first, second or third after 36 holes.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Sergio Garcia

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live Blog: U.S. Open, Day 2
U.S. Open
Watch: Fowler holes 51-foot putt for birdie
McIlroy misses back-to-back cuts at U.S. Open
Hit it hard, Champ: Amateur crushing and contending

Trending

Are you kidding me? Rory not happy fescue being cut
No walking refs, but review stations for U.S. Open rulings
Davis: Fescue cut had 'zero' to do with criticism
Watch: Blimp catches fire, crashes at Erin Hills
117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills: Wednesday
Latest USGA quandary: Fuming over fescue
Erin Hills eve: The many complaints of the U.S. Open
Spectator, 94-year-old man, dies Friday at U.S. Open
Bones on site at Erin Hills, hoping for lightning
WAGs throw Garcia's fiancée U.S. Open bridal shower
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.