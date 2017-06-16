Garcia (71) has work cut out for him this weekend

ERIN, Wis. – Sergio Garcia says he feels the confidence that comes with fresh major championship memories, but . . .

“It feels great, don’t get me wrong, but you start from scratch every week,” he said. “You do feel a little bigger, so to speak, but you still have to do it.”

Garcia gave himself a chance to “do it” again with a 1-under-par 71 Friday at the U.S. Open, leaving him at 3 under overall going to the weekend. The reigning Masters champion was proud of the way he battled his swing early on at Erin Hills but still battled his way into the weekend.

“Without feeling great with my swing, I still did a lot of things right,” Garcia said. “To be 3 under par with a chance on the weekend, I’m proud of that. I’ve got to, hopefully, keep the confidence going, keep the momentum and see if we can have a good weekend and have a chance on Sunday.”

Garcia was four shots off the lead when he finished up his morning round but wondering if he might end up farther behind with the winds calming down as Rickie Fowler and other leaders were heading out to play.

Chasing is tougher in U.S. Opens. That’s a fact.

Nineteen of the last 20 U.S. Open winners were within two shots of the lead through two rounds.

Nine of the last 10 U.S. Open winners were first, second or third after 36 holes.