Golf Central Blog

Garcia climbs into mix with closing 29 on Moving Day

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 20, 2017, 9:02 pm

RSS

IRVING, Texas – Sergio Garcia’s birdie putt on 18 was a foot from the hole when he turned to his caddie and gave a fist pump.

When the putt fell, Garcia signed for a 6-under 64, and the defending champion is only four strokes behind James Hahn heading into the final round.

The Masters winner did all of his damage on the back nine, making six birdies coming in for a macho 29.

“Finally on the back nine I kept hitting good shots and started rolling some putts in,” Garcia said. “It all comes down to that, giving yourself chances and rolling a couple putts here and there.”

After opening with a 3-over 73, Garcia was heading toward a missed cut before he turned his week around with a second-round 65. If he can post another low round on Sunday, Garcia will have a great chance to win his third Nelson title and third tournament of the season.

“If I can play the same way I played the last couple of days, and hopefully put [up] another good round, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@rreiterman

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Last roundup for Dallas stars: Spotlight on Day, Garcia
'A little bit more drive' keeping Lexi out front
Hahn leads Day, Garcia through 54 at Byron Nelson
Day fires 63: Cool to hear crowds roar like that again
#MovingDay: Day fires 63 in Rd. 3 of AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips
LPGA players show style at HSBC Women's
College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Davis: 'Arms race' for fast greens is bad for golf
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth: Tried to do too much
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA with rib injury
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.