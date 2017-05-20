Garcia climbs into mix with closing 29 on Moving Day

IRVING, Texas – Sergio Garcia’s birdie putt on 18 was a foot from the hole when he turned to his caddie and gave a fist pump.

When the putt fell, Garcia signed for a 6-under 64, and the defending champion is only four strokes behind James Hahn heading into the final round.

The Masters winner did all of his damage on the back nine, making six birdies coming in for a macho 29.

“Finally on the back nine I kept hitting good shots and started rolling some putts in,” Garcia said. “It all comes down to that, giving yourself chances and rolling a couple putts here and there.”

After opening with a 3-over 73, Garcia was heading toward a missed cut before he turned his week around with a second-round 65. If he can post another low round on Sunday, Garcia will have a great chance to win his third Nelson title and third tournament of the season.

“If I can play the same way I played the last couple of days, and hopefully put [up] another good round, we’ll see what happens,” he said.