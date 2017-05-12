Garcia finds more good fortune at par-3 17th

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A day after recording just the eighth hole-in-one at the 17th hole in Players history, Sergio Garcia enjoyed a little more magic at the iconic island green.

Stuck between a “soft” 9-iron and a “hard” wedge, the Spaniard went with the hard wedge on Friday at the 17th hole. A wind gust turned into Garcia just as he hit and his tee shot bounced off the bulkhead in front of the green and rolled to 48 feet, from where he two-putted for par.

“When I hit it, the wind went straight into us, and I'm glad I hit it hard, because usually I hit my wedge 138, 140 [yards], and that thing flew 125,” Garcia said. “So, obviously very lucky to hit the boards and come back onto the green and make a good 3, so that hole has been good to me a lot of times, but this week it's been very good.”

Including his hole-in-one on Thursday at the 17th, Garcia made par on the hole in 2008 during a playoff to win the event, which is a healthy amount of good fortune on a hole that historically doesn’t give much.

“Serg just can't catch a break on 17,” Luke Donald joked in a tweet.