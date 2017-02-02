Garcia fires 65 in Dubai, as brutal Day 2 awaits

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Sergio Garcia has enjoyed plenty of success during the European Tour’s desert swing, having won the Qatar Masters in 2014, but he’s never really been a factor in Dubai.

In seven starts at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic he’s never finished in the top 10 and he missed the cut the last time he played Emirates Golf Club in 2015. But on Thursday the Spaniard’s fortunes swung dramatically.

Garcia began his day with a birdie at the 10th hole and moved to 7 under with an eagle at the par-5 third hole on his way to a 65 and the early lead.

“Early it was a little bit easier, not a lot of wind. The last probably six holes or so, it started picking up,” said Garcia, whose previous best round in Dubai was a 66. “I got away with a couple of shots here and there, and I chipped and putted nicely. So it added up to a nice round.”

It was even more encouraging for Garcia considering Friday’s forecast, which calls for winds up to 30 mph that some feared could delay the round.

“Tomorrow is supposed to be really, really tough,” he said. “They are even speaking about not knowing if we are able to play or not, as hard as it might blow.”