Garcia planning Spanish-themed Champions Dinner

He's still getting used to the fit of his green jacket, but Sergio Garcia already has an eye on the Champions Dinner at the 2018 Masters.

Next year it will be Garcia who hosts the annual soiree for the most exclusive club in golf, and he'll be in charge of planning all the details of that evening's dinner menu. While he still has 12 months to sort through his options, Garcia explained on "Morning Drive" that he already has an idea of what he plans to serve to his fellow Masters champions, plus Augusta National chairman Billy Payne.

"It's definitely going to be a typical Spanish dish," Garcia said. "It's going to be delicious, I can tell you that, and it's going to be one of my favorite dishes in Spain. I'm sure that people will be thrilled with it."

Photo gallery: What past winners have served at the Champions Dinner

The Champions Dinner, officially known as the Masters Club dinner, has not been hosted by a Spaniard since Jose Maria Olazabal defended his title for the second time in 2000. That year, he offered a "tapas table" that also included grilled filet of beef and broiled grouper.

But the dinner has had a Spanish theme more recently than that, as Phil Mickelson served seafood paella, tortilla espanola and manchego-topped beef in 2011 as an homage to Seve Ballesteros, who was too ill to attend the dinner and died a few weeks later from brain cancer.