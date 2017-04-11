Golf Central Blog

Garcia planning Spanish-themed Champions Dinner

By

Will Gray
April 11, 2017, 8:57 am

RSS

He's still getting used to the fit of his green jacket, but Sergio Garcia already has an eye on the Champions Dinner at the 2018 Masters.

Next year it will be Garcia who hosts the annual soiree for the most exclusive club in golf, and he'll be in charge of planning all the details of that evening's dinner menu. While he still has 12 months to sort through his options, Garcia explained on "Morning Drive" that he already has an idea of what he plans to serve to his fellow Masters champions, plus Augusta National chairman Billy Payne.

"It's definitely going to be a typical Spanish dish," Garcia said. "It's going to be delicious, I can tell you that, and it's going to be one of my favorite dishes in Spain. I'm sure that people will be thrilled with it."

Photo gallery: What past winners have served at the Champions Dinner

The Champions Dinner, officially known as the Masters Club dinner, has not been hosted by a Spaniard since Jose Maria Olazabal defended his title for the second time in 2000. That year, he offered a "tapas table" that also included grilled filet of beef and broiled grouper.

But the dinner has had a Spanish theme more recently than that, as Phil Mickelson served seafood paella, tortilla espanola and manchego-topped beef in 2011 as an homage to Seve Ballesteros, who was too ill to attend the dinner and died a few weeks later from brain cancer.

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia, Masters, 2017 Masters

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.