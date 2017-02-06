Golf Central Blog

Garcia returns to OWGR top 10; top 5 getting bunched

By

Ryan Lavner
February 6, 2017, 10:13 am

RSS

Sergio Garcia moved inside the top 10 in the Official World Ranking for the first time in 20 months after his wire-to-wire victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Garcia moved from No. 15 to No. 9, his highest position since June 2015. He was ranked 10th in the world as recently as The Open in July, after posting four consecutive top-5 finishes worldwide.

Hideki Matsuyama stayed at No. 5 after defending his title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Even though he didn’t rise in the rankings, there is now less than a 1.15-point difference between No. 1 Jason Day and No. 5 Matsuyama, which could lead to plenty of volatility during the run-up to the Masters. 

Inside the top 5, Henrik Stenson flip-flopped spots with Dustin Johnson after his runner-up in Dubai, moving to No. 3.

Webb Simpson, who lost a playoff at TPC Scottsdale, moved from No. 88 to No. 56.

After withdrawing from Dubai, Tiger Woods fell from No. 666 to No. 674. 

Article Tags: 

Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Official World Golf Ranking, PGA Tour

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Monday Scramble: Winning again and back, again
Randall's Rant: End the debauchery, on Saturday
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Fowler heads to Augusta after WMPO rally falls short

Trending

Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory
Fore Things: Phil finds $100 on ground, returns it
Who's your caddie? Stenson tosses Garcia's club
Matsuyama's WMPO win was fittingly chaotic
Report: Bowditch arrested on extreme DUI charge
Tiger's words need to match his actions
Alpha at Omega: Garcia wins in Dubai Desert Classic
Place your bets: Odds on Woods' retirement
Tiger's struggles are not a product of his age
Brandel: Tiger's swing causing 'further harm'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.