Garcia returns to OWGR top 10; top 5 getting bunched

Sergio Garcia moved inside the top 10 in the Official World Ranking for the first time in 20 months after his wire-to-wire victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Garcia moved from No. 15 to No. 9, his highest position since June 2015. He was ranked 10th in the world as recently as The Open in July, after posting four consecutive top-5 finishes worldwide.

Hideki Matsuyama stayed at No. 5 after defending his title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Even though he didn’t rise in the rankings, there is now less than a 1.15-point difference between No. 1 Jason Day and No. 5 Matsuyama, which could lead to plenty of volatility during the run-up to the Masters.

Inside the top 5, Henrik Stenson flip-flopped spots with Dustin Johnson after his runner-up in Dubai, moving to No. 3.

Webb Simpson, who lost a playoff at TPC Scottsdale, moved from No. 88 to No. 56.

After withdrawing from Dubai, Tiger Woods fell from No. 666 to No. 674.