Garcia, wife expecting first child in March 2018

After winning his first major and tying the knot in 2017, Sergio Garcia announced that he will become a father in 2018.

The Masters champ and his wife, Angela Akins Garcia, both shared on social media Wednesday that the couple is expecting their first child in March, just before Garcia returns down Magnolia Lane to defend his title at Augusta National:

Best news ever for @TheAngelaAkins and me!! Baby Garcia coming in March ‘18 just in time to wear this beauty for @TheMasters! pic.twitter.com/J8yECtl9Tv — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) October 11, 2017

The 37-year-old Spaniard beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters in April and wed Akins a few months later in a July ceremony that was attended by Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald among others.

Garcia missed the cut at the British Masters in his most recent start but is in the field this week at the European Tour's Italian Open.