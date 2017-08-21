GB&I Walker Cup team includes Amateur champ; Open silver medalist

The R&A announced on Monday the Great Britain and Ireland team for this year’s Walker Cup.
The team includes Harry Ellis, who won The Amateur; Alfie Plant, low amateur at The Open; and notable European amateur winners Jack Singh Brar and Matthew Jordan.
GB&I is the defending champion, having won, 16 ½ to 9 ½, two years ago at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. This year’s matches will take place at Los Angeles Country Club, Sept. 9-10.
The U.S. team was announced on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the full GB&I team, captained by Craig Watson:
- David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales
- Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales
- Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England
- Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England
- Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England
- Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland
- Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland
- Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England
- Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England
- Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland