GB&I Walker Cup team includes Amateur champ; Open silver medalist

The R&A announced on Monday the Great Britain and Ireland team for this year’s Walker Cup.

The team includes Harry Ellis, who won The Amateur; Alfie Plant, low amateur at The Open; and notable European amateur winners Jack Singh Brar and Matthew Jordan.

GB&I is the defending champion, having won, 16 ½ to 9 ½, two years ago at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. This year’s matches will take place at Los Angeles Country Club, Sept. 9-10.

The U.S. team was announced on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full GB&I team, captained by Craig Watson: