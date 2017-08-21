Golf Central Blog

GB&I Walker Cup team includes Amateur champ; Open silver medalist

August 21, 2017

Harry Ellis, winner of The Amateur in 2017. (Getty Images)

The R&A announced on Monday the Great Britain and Ireland team for this year’s Walker Cup.

The team includes Harry Ellis, who won The Amateur; Alfie Plant, low amateur at The Open; and notable European amateur winners Jack Singh Brar and Matthew Jordan.

GB&I is the defending champion, having won, 16 ½ to 9 ½, two years ago at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. This year’s matches will take place at Los Angeles Country Club, Sept. 9-10.

The U.S. team was announced on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full GB&I team, captained by Craig Watson:

  • David Boote, 23, Walton Heath, Wales
  • Jack Davidson, 20, Llanwern, Wales
  • Harry Ellis, 21, Meon Valley, England
  • Scott Gregory, 22, Corhampton, England
  • Matthew Jordan, 21, Royal Liverpool, England
  • Paul McBride, 21, The Island, Ireland
  • Robert MacIntyre, 21, Glencruitten, Scotland
  • Alfie Plant, 25, Sundridge Park, England
  • Jack Singh Brar, 20, Remedy Oak, England
  • Connor Syme, 22, Drumoig, Scotland

