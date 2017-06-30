Golf Central Blog

Golf Club of Houston vandals caught by police

Golf Channel Digital
June 30, 2017, 4:22 pm

Two teenage vandals who tore up the Golf Club of Houston last week with all-terrain vehicles have been caught by police.

As reported by Golf Advisor: Officials and police caught a break, when the boys apparently returned the next day to ride along the banks of the bayou near the course.

Brian Buckner, (CGCS) who is the director of agronomy for the club, happened to see the pair as did an off-duty police officer, and they recognized the ATV, which had some distinctive aftermarket alterations. The officer followed the boys home, and the Golf Club of Houston (owned by Escalante Golf) has filed a police report.

The parents of the boys in question have apparently offered to pay for the damages, although the club, which annually hosts the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open, has yet to assess the total costs.

In the meantime, the green has already been re-sodded:

Buckner noted in a blog post for the club that his team unfortunately has gotten "pretty good on these repairs with the amount of 4-wheeler damage repaired over the past couple years," referencing a similar incident in January 2016.

Golf Club of Houston

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

