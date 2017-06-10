Golf extended through 2024 Olympic Games

Golf will remain in the Olympics through at least 2024.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board on Friday approved that all 28 sports from the 2016 Games in Rio will return in 2024.

Golf made its return to the Olympics in 2016 for the first time since 1904. Justin Rose and Inbee Park left Rio de Janeiro with the men's and women's gold medals.

The sport was already a lock for Tokyo in 2020 but there were questions about the golf's future as Olympic event after a spate of high-profile withdraws ahead of the Rio Games.

Separately, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to simultaneously award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games, referring to the "great candidatures" of Los Angeles and Paris as a "unique opportunity."

The decision to formally award the 2024 and 2028 Games is expected later this year.