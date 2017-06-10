Golf Central Blog

Golf extended through 2024 Olympic Games

By

Nick Menta
June 10, 2017, 9:55 am

RSS

Golf will remain in the Olympics through at least 2024.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board on Friday approved that all 28 sports from the 2016 Games in Rio will return in 2024.

Golf made its return to the Olympics in 2016 for the first time since 1904. Justin Rose and Inbee Park left Rio de Janeiro with the men's and women's gold medals.

The sport was already a lock for Tokyo in 2020 but there were questions about the golf's future as Olympic event after a spate of high-profile withdraws ahead of the Rio Games.

Separately, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to simultaneously award the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games, referring to the "great candidatures" of Los Angeles and Paris as a "unique opportunity." 

The decision to formally award the 2024 and 2028 Games is expected later this year.  

Article Tags: 

Olympic golf, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2024 Summer Olympics, 2028 Summer Olympics, International Olympic Committee, Los Angeles, Paris

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
FedEx St. Jude Classic
Manulife LPGA Classic
Golf extended through 2024 Olympic Games
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods

Trending

Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Social Snapshots: June 2017
U.S. Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Future major championship venues
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.