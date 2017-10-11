Graham offers details on Trump's round of 73

Days after joining President Donald Trump for a leisurely round of golf, Senator Lindsey Graham sang the praises of Trump's golf game while defending his assertion that the Commander-in-Chief shot a 73.

Graham and Trump played together Monday at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, site of the Senior PGA Championship in May. After the round, Graham fired off a pair of tweets to his 258,000 followers explaining that Trump nearly broke par in "windy and wet conditions."

Speaking to Golf.com, Graham offered detailed insight on Trump's golf game while sticking to the claim that Trump shot 73 - or a 74 at the worst.

"On the back nine, he was 1 over, 2 over at the most. He had one birdie on the back, and just really hit the ball well," Graham said. "On the front, he made four 10-to-12 footers for par. That's what got him to shoot even par on the front. He missed a 4-foot birdie putt. He could have easily been 1 under."

Trump, 71, is listed as a 2.8 handicap on the USGA's GHIN site but has not posted a score since June 2016. According to Graham, he "did not come close to making a double bogey all day."

Graham described himself as a 12-handicap, but he said he lost each leg of a $10 Nassau to Trump after receiving two shots per side. According to Graham, he only had $5 on him, which Trump accepted in lieu of his $30 debt.

Graham hopes to get at least four shots per side the next time he and the president square off, but he came away impressed by Trump's tee-to-green skillset.

"He has a nice, compact swing and he can get it up and down from jail. He's very accurate with his drives and hits his irons consistently," Graham said. "He hit the ball on the screws almost every time. He sets up behind the ball. He has an athletic swing. He goes down and gets it."