Golf Central Blog

Greller has Travelers rake shipped to house

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 8, 2017, 4:29 pm

The rake has found its way to the man cave.

As you no doubt remember, Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship in a playoff two weeks ago with this hole-out from the bunker:

History. This guy is good.

The rake you saw flying out of the top right corner of the screen was quickly retrieved and claimed by Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, who commented that it would look "pretty cool in the man cave."

Well, with apologies to Greller's wife Ellie, the rake has finally made it to its new home.

Michael Greller, Jordan Spieth, 2017 Travelers Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

