Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks

Adam Hadwin on Saturday became eighth player in PGA Tour history to shoot 59.

The 29-year-old Canadian posted 13-under 59 at La Quinta Country Club in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to take the lead by one at 17 under for the week.

In the process, he tied Chip Beck for the most birdies in a round on Tour, with 13.

Asked after the round how it felt, Hadwin struggled to find the words: "I don't know," he began. "I don't know. Perfect, I guess?"

Hadwin had an opportunity to post the first round of 14 under in Tour history but missed the green at the par-4 18th. Instead, he chipped to roughly 3 feet and brushed in his putt for par and 59.

"I was shaking, I really was," he said. "The last thing you want to do is miss a 3-footer for 59. So, it went in."

En route to his round of 13 under, Hadwin put together two lengthy birdie streaks, ripping off six in a row on Nos. 2-7 and five in a row on Nos. 11-15. He also circled Nos. 9 and 17, the latter of which got him into the history books.

"I walked off 17, and I said to my caddie Joe, 'Man, it looks ike there's a lot more people [following us] than when we teed off today," said Hadwin, who first started thinking about the possibility of a 59 while walking off the 11th green.

He hit 12 of 14 fairways, 15 of 18 greens, and needed just 21 putts, one-putting 15 times.

"For whatever reason, any time I hit a putt, it went in," he said. "Everybody talks about being in the zone, and it being your day, and it was my day."

Hadwin’s 59 is the second on Tour in as many weeks after Justin Thomas carded 11-under 59 in the first round of last week’s Sony Open, which he went on to win.

This is the second round of 59 recorded at the CareerBuilder, after David Duval did it on PGA West’s Palmer Private course in 1999.

Hadwin is only the fourth player to shoot 59 on a par-72 layout, joining Duval, Beck (1991), and Al Geiberger (1977).

Of the nine sub-60 rounds in Tour history, six of them have come since 2010 and three of them have come in the last six months (Thomas, 59; Furyk, 58).