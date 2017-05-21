Golf Central Blog

Hahn goes down swinging for first top-10 of year

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 21, 2017, 10:14 pm

IRVING, Texas – Just when James Hahn seized control of the AT&T Byron Nelson he let it slip away.

But he didn’t go down without a fight.

Starting the final round with a one-shot advantage over Billy Horschel, Hahn took the lead with birdies on Nos. 10 and 11. However, he quickly lost the top spot with bogeys at 12, 13 and 14.

Trailing Horschel and Jason Day by two strokes coming down 18, Hahn nearly pulled off a miracle.

From 122 yards out, Hahn’s approach landed past the hole, spun back and lipped out. Had the eagle fallen, Hahn would have joined the Day-Horschel playoff.

“It was exactly where I wanted to hit it,” Hahn said after finishing third. “I was looking at the green contour just before I hit it and I knew it broke left. You know, when you're 120 yards out and it lips out, it's hard to be mad about it.”

Coming into the Nelson, Hahn had missed two of his last three cuts, but he leaves TPC Las Colinas with his first top-10 of the year.

“It's going in the right direction,” Hahn said. “I wish I would have made a couple more putts today … Hopefully we can regroup for next week.”

James Hahn, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@rreiterman

